SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted for killing his daughter in 1989 is going back to prison for failing to register with authorities.
Richard L. Page, 54, killed his 23-month-old daughter Ashlin decades ago. He was convicted in Montgomery County after admitting to repeatedly beating her, beginning at six months old. She was punched four to five times in the abdominal area on the day of her death, resulting in her death.
Investigators reported finding the words "torture room" painted with decorative snow outside of the child's bedroom after her death.
Page's sentence for murder included 60 years in prison. He was awarded day-to-day credit and was released from custody halfway through his sentence.
Authorities said Page moved to Shelby County after his release. He was required by statute to register where he lived and any change in residency. Prosecutors said Page was evicted from his step-mother's Westervelt home before living at the Spillway Motel in Shelbyville and the Rosebud Motel in Pana. He failed to register the changes in residence in the allowed timeline.
For the offense of unlawful failure to register as an Illinois murderer and violent offender against youth, which is a Class 3 felony charge, Page must serve 10 years in prison. This crime normally carries a sentence of probation to five years behind bars, but the maximum sentence for Page was extended due to his criminal history.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office conducted an extensive investigation that resulted in the maximum sentence for Page.
“This investigation was an outstanding effort on the part of law enforcement and resulted in the elimination of a dangerous child murderer from residing in our community,” Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke said. “Our community is safer as a result of the hard work and dedication of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.”
