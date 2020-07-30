SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has partnered with Fifth Street Renaissance to operate a cooling center at its location, 1015 E. Madison St.
The center will be open seven days a week for those needing relief from the high temperatures.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have lobbies closed.
"We realized something had to be done," Mayor Jim Langfelder said.
The facility will be open daily from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fifth Street Renaissance will provide staffing.
The location was open the last two weekends as well due to the high temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.