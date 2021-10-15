CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of the 11-year-old girl, who died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Coroner identifies the body of Destiny Kling, age 11.
The coroner says Kling was transported by ambulance to St. John’s Hospital on Thursday and died at 6:15 p.m. in the emergency room.
Illinois State police say Chatham Police received a 911 call at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in the 300 block of Wintergreen Drive.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Friday morning.
ISP DCI Zone 4, ISP Crime Scene Services and Chatham police are investigating.
