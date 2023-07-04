CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner has identified the body of a 27-year-old man found shot in his residence, Monday evening.
The Coroner identified the body of Marcus A. Catchings, 27, of Champaign.
Catchings was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. on July 3, 2023 at the scene.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 7:06 p.m. on July 3, 2023, for a report of a shooting with injuries.
On-scene, officers located Catchings unresponsive inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that evidence of gunfire was located on an apartment door, which led to police being called.
Officers were conducting a welfare check at the apartment, when they located the man displaying visible signs of a gunshot wound.
Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2023.
Officers continue to canvass the apartment complex and surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.