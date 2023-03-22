PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — One person is dead after a crash on I-74.
The Piatt County Coroner's Office confirmed a deadly crash occurred Tuesday night around 6:30 in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 167 — just east of Mansfield.
The coroner has identified the body of Brendan Hughes, 20, of Champaign.
Troopers said a vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, ran into the ditch, hit a tree, and caught fire.
Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time no further information has been released.
