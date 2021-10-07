CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner identifies the man found shot multiple times in an alley way in Champaign, early Thursday morning.
The coroner identified the man as Charles Evans, 42, of Urbana.
According to officials, on October 7, at approximately 3:12 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 500 block of West White Street for the report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located Evans in an alley way suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.
Police rendered medical aid to Evans until he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates prior to the shooting, Evans was attending a gathering inside a nearby apartment when an altercation is believed to have occurred.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy will for Evans body is scheduled for Friday, October 8.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
