SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the 24-year-old Springfield woman, who was found stabbed to death Tuesday evening.
The Coroner identified the deceased as Emma Shafer, and reports she died from multiple sharp force injuries.
Shafer's death remains under investigation by the the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Police said, Sangamon County Dispatch took a call from a woman in Bethalto, Illinois around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. She said her brother had possibly injured his girlfriend who lives in Springfield.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 8th Street to check on the welfare of the female resident.
Upon arrival, police found Shafer dead with multiple stab wounds.
On Wednesday, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright issued an arrest warrant for Gabriel P. Calixto, 25, for three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery with a bond amount of $3,000,000.
The Springfield Police Department is actively searching for Calixto with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and additional agencies.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427
