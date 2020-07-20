DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man found with a fatal stab wound over the weekend in Decatur.
According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, investigators found 31-year-old Terry C. Theus of Decatur in a standing vehicle early Sunday morning. Theus was pronounced dead in the surgery unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
After an autopsy was completed Monday in McLean County, authorities determined Theus' preliminary cause of death was "hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy" from a stab wound to the chest. This wound involved the victim's heart.
Decatur police and the coroner's office had initially told WAND-TV this situation involved a shooting victim. The autopsy revealed Theus was instead stabbed.
"As always, the forensic autopsy is a vital process (in) fully examining and delving into the overall postmortem circumstance," Day wrote. "Sometimes given the necessity for emergency and surgical swiftness and the involved post-traumatic treatments and interventions, the forensic pathology processes in autopsy can add fuller clarity into the manner and cause of death."
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the stabbing.
An inquest is pending.
