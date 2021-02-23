SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a teen who died following a Springfield shooting.
Two 17-year-old victims were found in a car with gunshot wounds along East Enterprise Street on Feb. 18. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the teen who died as Malachi Williams.
Williams died as an inpatient at HSHS St. John's Hospital on the afternoon of Feb. 20. His cause of death was formally determined to be a gunshot wound in an autopsy.
Authorities have not released any information about the other teen who was wounded. A 16-year-old suspect is in custody.
The Sangamon County coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
