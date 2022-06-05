DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner identified the man killed in a Sunday morning shooting.
The victim is identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur. The Macon County Coroner said Givens was found dead on the third floor of the apartment complex. He had obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to the coroner.
On Sunday just after 2 a.m. Decatur Police responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Center for a report of multiple shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening wounds.
Police found Givens dead in the apartment complex.
Decatur Police made an arrest in the shooting. According to police, Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett,18, was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on Sunday. Police said Wright-Jarrett is currently out on bond for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon for a separate Macon County case.
Police said they found multiple spent shell casings and firearms inside the apartment building.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected to be made.
