WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified the cause of death for an inmate found dead in the Iroquois County Jail.
According to Illinois State Police, a first inmate, identified as 47-year-old Jason Fancher of Milford, was found unresponsive by sheriff's deputies at about 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A second inmate, identified as 24-year-old Andre Maiden, was found at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Toxicology results for Maiden showed he died from a fentanyl and heroin overdose, the office of Iroquois County Coroner William M. Cheatum said in a press release. It's unclear at this time if any information has been released about Fancher's cause of death.
Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Corrections are investigating.
