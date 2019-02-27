MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the woman killed in a Wednesday Mt. Zion fire.
The person who died was Jodie F. Bauer, 57, according to the Macon County Coroner. Mt. Zion firefighters found her when they first entered the home located at 700 Kirk Drive. She was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m.
Preliminary autopsy results showed Bauer died from probable carbon monoxide poisoning because of smoke and soot inhalation. Final carbon monoxide testing and full toxicology screening results are still pending Thursday.
Mt. Zion firefighters tell WAND-TV the fire started on the inside of the house and caused interior damage to content.
A cause is unknown. Crews say the Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating, and added that results could take several weeks.
Long Creek and South Wheatland fire departments provided mutual aid to Mt. Zion firefighters in the response.