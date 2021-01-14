SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has died after a fire at a Springfield apartment complex left her seriously injured.
At 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were called to Sangamon Towers for a fire inside one of the apartments. Fire officials on scene tell WAND News the fire caused two floors of the complex to fill with heavy smoke.
Springfield Police and the State Fire Marshall‘s office were on scene after the fire Thursday morning.
Mary Garlin, 68, went to a hospital and was pronounced dead by staff at 3:11 a.m. An autopsy completed Thursday afternoon suggests smoke inhalation was her cause of death.
Fire crews say other residents were treated on scene for minor injuries.
In an update sent to WAND News at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters said a cause has not yet been determined. They said the fire caused an estimated loss of $20,000.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and the Springfield Fire Department are investigating Thursday night.
