Costco coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, City Council and Costco finalized a tax sharing agreement for the new Costco coming to the
Market Place Mall area.
According to Rob Kowalski the Former Bergner's department store will be part of the Costco. He says Costco will have its seperate
entrance from the mall itseld.
"It gives residents a story they've been asking for for many years. It will be a customer attraction for the mall that should
keep the mall healthy for the future," said Kowalski.
He says additionally Old Navy will be moved to another part of the mall and a couple of additional changes will be made.
The planning is just starting and demolition of Bergner's is set to begin in Fall.
The entire Costco store will hopefully be running as soon as Fall of 2020.