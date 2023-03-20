DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — ADM is moving forward with a plan to inject carbon dioxide far beneath the city of Decatur. But first, representatives from the company and scientists were peppered with tough questions from city council and concerned citizens about the safety of the project.
ADM said it will take carbon dioxide that might be released from its plants into the air, and instead inject it underground.
"[CO2 is] Captured as a gas and then it is dehydrated, compressed to a liquid, transported to a well— and here in Decatur it is stored 6800 feet below the surface," Dr. Sallie Greenburg, a scientist with the Illinois State Geological Survey told city council Monday night.
ADM said it already has a similar sequestration project.
"ADM's been operating this site for over a decade and has safely stored millions of tons over 1 mile below the ground of its own company operations," Chris Cuddy, Senior Vice President of ADM, explained.
The new project would take CO2 from its other plants, with the hopes of reducing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
"The Decatur sequestration project does not only have environmental benefits, but will also allow ADM to thrive in Decatur as part of a low-carbon economy future," Cuddy added.
But not everyone believes the project is safe.
"We're talking about massive quantities of carbon dioxide. So this is essentially an experimental program and its right under the city," Bret Robertson, a concerned citizen, told council during public comment.
"I think its unreasonable to rush to a decision about whether to allow such storage under our city," Judith Parrish added.
"Do you know what could happen if CO2 does get away, and gets into Lake Decatur?" Verlyn Rosenberger asked.
Environmental advocates are concerned about long term impacts and potential accidents. But scientists said monitoring should catch any problems before they become dangerous.
"Whether or not you have a carbon dioxide leak from a well— you would stop the injection long before you ever got to the point where you saw CO2 on the surface," Dr. Greenberg added.
The easement approved by Decatur City Council does not green light a possible pipeline from ADM's other facilities that could transport CO2 to Decatur— only the injection well.
Richland Community College is working with ADM to create two new associate degree programs to help prepare students for a career in carbon capture.
