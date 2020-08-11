CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - "Safer in Illinois" - a smartphone app filled with COVID-19 resources - is available for Champaign County residents and the University of Illinois.
The app is available for Apple and Android customers at no cost. It allows people to retrieve their virus test results, manage future tests and make contact with health response teams and health care providers, according to a description on the Google Play store.
People can use the app to find test location information and guideline details for their county. Automated self-assessments are supported by a symptom scale.
The app also contains a Bluetooth-based exposure notification system, which warns the user about possible contact with infected people through what the description calls "anonymous proximity tracing."
