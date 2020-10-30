(WAND) -With all of the WAND News Central Illinois viewing area now set to go under COVID-19 resurgence restrictions, many are wondering how long it will last, whether restrictions could become even stricter, and how regions can get back out from under them.
All of the counties in the viewing area are currently or will soon be under Tier 1 of 3 for mitigations.
>>COVID-19 resurgence mitigations to be implemented in Region 6 starting Nov. 2
According to the state, once a region is put into the first step of mitigations they reassess every two weeks.
That means in two weeks, three things could happen. If the positivity rate is less than 6.5 percent over a three day period, a region would be able to reopen indoor bars and restaurants.
If a region's rate drops, but still above 6.5, it would stay in the Tier 1 mitigations.
If a region continues to stay the same or increase positivity rates, it would move to Tier 2. That would mean even stricter restrictions which the state highlights as further in person dining limits, no retail, no elective surgeries, and even more limits on social gatherings.
It would also recommend businesses conduct remote work.
Salons and personal care could shut down based on outbreaks.
After that, the state has a third and final tier. Under Tier 3, outdoor dining would also be eliminated, allowing restaurants to only serve carry out and delivery.
There would also be very strict limits to gatherings. Remote work would be required for all non-essential workers.
All outdoor and indoor activities would be suspended.
All retail would be closed, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies. Salons or personal care operations would be closed.
