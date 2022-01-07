ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Looking for a COVID-19 testing site near you? WAND has compiled a list of local testing sites that cover the Central IL area.
Below is a list of local testing sites, that provide COVID-19 testing:
Decatur
- Requirements:Preregistration and scheduling
https://hshsmgcovidtesting.org/CROSSING HEALTHCARE
- Hours: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Daily
- Requirements:Appointment required. Telehealth screening required.
- COVID Hotline: 217-877-9117
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Sundays
- Days of Operation:Mon-Sun
- Requirements:CDC Testing Guidelines
- Languages Offered: English/Spanish
https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-coronavirus-testingHARMONE LABS, LLC
- Hours: 6AM-6PM
- Days of Operation:MON-FRI
- Requirements:Diagnostic and Antibody Test Available
- COVID Hotline: (309) 431-2051
- Languages Offered: English
- Hours: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online.
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
Champaign-Urbana
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Daily
- Requirements: Individuals are required to call the COVID Hotline (217) 902-6100 for approval. Site open to Carle patients and staff and essential workers with public health approval.
- COVID Hotline: 217-902-6100
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
- Requirements:Be approved following phone screening (patients should call their provider)
- COVID Hotline: 217-366-1200
- Languages Offered: Interpreters available as needed.
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Requirements:No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
- COVID Hotline: 1-800-889-3931
http://dph.illinois.gov/testing
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday - Sunday
- Requirements:Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.
- COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW
- Languages Offered: Language Line
- Hours: 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
- Requirements:Appointment required,
- COVID Hotline: 217-403-5402
- Languages Offered: Spanish on site and language line, including sign language
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing
Arthur
Lincoln
Mattoon
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Daily
- Requirements:Individuals are required to contact the hotline COVID Hotline (217) 902-6100 for approval. Site open to Carle patients and staff and essential workers with public health approval.
- COVID Hotline: 217-902-6100
- Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
- Requirements:Call 217-238-3000 to schedule an appointment.
- Results are uploaded in the patient portal
- https://www.sarahbush.org/
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
Springfield
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Accepting all patients
- COVID Hotline: 833-552-4881
- Languages Offered: English
- Requirements:Preregistration and scheduling
https://hshsmgcovidtesting.org/MEMORIAL RESPIRATORY CLINIC
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Daily
- Requirements:Patients must be symptomatic.
- COVID Hotline: 217-588-4019
- Languages Offered: Spanish, French, Burmese and use phone line with over 100 languages
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
- Requirements:Testing by appointment only, testing open to SIU patients only.
- COVID Hotline: 217-545-5100
- Languages Offered: English
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., 1:00-4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
- Requirements:Testing by appointment only, open to all with no symptoms required.
- COVID Hotline: 217-545-5100
- Languages Offered: English
https://www.siumed.edu/coronavirusWALGREENS COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Daily
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWalgreens- Free Testing Through Federal Partnership
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testingWALGREENS COVID TESTING
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
- Languages Offered: English and Spanish
Taylorville
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Everyday
- Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
