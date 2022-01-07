COVID-19 Testing Graphic

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Looking for a COVID-19 testing site near you? WAND has compiled a list of local testing sites that cover the Central IL area. 

Below is a list of local testing sites, that provide COVID-19 testing:  

Decatur

CROSSING HEALTHCARE AT HERITAGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER, INC.
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
151 N Main St
Decatur, IL, 62523-1206
Tel: 217-362-6262
 
CROSSING HEALTHCARE AT OASIS DROP IN CENTER
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
243 W Cerro Gordo St
Decatur, IL, 62522-2101
Tel: 217-422-3940
 
CROSSING HEALTHCARE MOBILE UNIT ONE
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
320 Central Ave
Decatur, IL, 62521
Tel: 217-877-9117
 
CROSSING HEALTHCARE SCHRODT COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
320 E Central Ave
Decatur, IL, 62521-4665
Tel: 217-877-9117
 
ELEMENTS AT CROSSING HEALTHCARE
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
420 E Central Ave
Decatur, IL, 62521-1050
Tel: 217-877-9117
 
CROSSING DRIVE-THRU CLINIC AT 990 N. WATER
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
990 N Water St Bldg
Decatur, IL, 62523-1021
Tel: 217-877-9117
 
CROSSING HEALTHCARE ON WATER STREET
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
1027 N Water St
Decatur, IL, 62523-1022
Tel: 217-877-4694
 
CROSSING HEALTHCARE AT DECATUR MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Operated by Community Health Improvement Center
2300 N Edward St
Decatur, IL, 62526-4163
Tel: 217-876-8121
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-DECATUR
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
102 W Kenwood Ave
Decatur, IL, 62526-4368
Tel: 217-872-0855
 
HSHS MEDICAL GROUP 
5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A
Decatur, IL 62521
  • Requirements:Preregistration and scheduling 

https://hshsmgcovidtesting.org/

CROSSING HEALTHCARE 
320 E. Central Ave.
Decatur, IL 62521
  • Hours: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Daily
  • Requirements:Appointment required. Telehealth screening required.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-877-9117
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish
CVS- DECATUR
570 North Fairview Avenue
Decatur, IL 62522
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Sundays
  • Days of Operation:Mon-Sun
  • Requirements:CDC Testing Guidelines
  • Languages Offered: English/Spanish 

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-coronavirus-testing

HARMONE LABS, LLC      
1622 S Taylorville Rd
Decatur, IL 62521
  • Hours: 6AM-6PM
  • Days of Operation:MON-FRI
  • Requirements:Diagnostic and Antibody Test Available
  • COVID Hotline: (309) 431-2051
  • Languages Offered: English
www.harmonelabs.com
 
WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
625 W Pershing Rd
Decatur, IL 62526
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online.

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
4995 E Us Route 36
Decatur, IL 62521
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
1311 N Illinois Route 48
Decatur, IL 62526
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
225 E Ash Ave
Decatur, IL 62526
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
420 W 1st Dr
Decatur, IL 62521
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

Champaign-Urbana

FRANCES NELSON
Operated by PROMISE HEALTHCARE NFP
819 Bloomington Rd
Champaign, IL, 61820-2101
Tel: 217-356-1558
 
TEMPORARY SITE - PROMISE HEALTHCARE COVID CARE CLINIC
Operated by PROMISE HEALTHCARE NFP
821 Bloomington Rd
Champaign, IL, 61820-2101
Tel: 217-403-5401
 
PROMISE HEALTHCARE ON WALNUT
Operated by PROMISE HEALTHCARE NFP
801 N Walnut St
Champaign, IL, 61820-3055
Tel: 217-693-4660
 
CHAMPAIGN URBANA PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT MOBILE CLINIC UNIT W KENYON
Operated by Community Health Partnership of Illinois
201 W Kenyon Rd
Champaign, IL, 61820-7892
Tel: 217-893-3052
 
PROMISE HEALTHCARE AT THE USBHC
Operated by PROMISE HEALTHCARE NFP
1002 S Race St
Urbana, IL, 61801-4957
Tel: 217-239-4220
 
CARLE HEALTH
1701 S Mattis Ave
Champaign, IL 61821
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Daily
  • Requirements: Individuals are required to call the COVID Hotline (217) 902-6100 for approval. Site open to Carle patients and staff and essential workers with public health approval.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-902-6100
CHRISTIE CLINIC APPROVED TESTING FACILITY 
1801 W Windsor Road
Champaign, IL 61822
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
  • Requirements:Be approved following phone screening (patients should call their provider) 
  • COVID Hotline: 217-366-1200
  • Languages Offered: Interpreters available as needed.

christieclinic.com

IDPH CHAMPAIGN DRIVE-THRU 
Market Place Shopping Ctr, 2000 N. Neil Street
Champaign, IL 
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday, Wednesday, Friday
  • Requirements:No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
  • COVID Hotline: 1-800-889-3931

http://dph.illinois.gov/testing

OSF URGO SOUTH CHAMPAIGN 
2043 S Neil St
Champaign, IL 61820
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday - Sunday
  • Requirements:Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.
  • COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW
  • Languages Offered: Language Line
PROMISE HEALTHCARE 
819 Bloomington Rd.
Champaign, IL 61820
  • Hours: 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
  • Requirements:Appointment required,
  • COVID Hotline: 217-403-5402
  • Languages Offered: Spanish on site and language line, including sign language
WALGREENS- COVID TESTING 
841 Bloomington Rd.
Champaign, IL 61820
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
1713 W Springfield Ave
Champaign, IL 61822
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
2402 Village Green Pl
Champaign, IL 61802
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
302 E University Ave
Urbana, IL 61802
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
1801 Philo Rd
Urbana, IL 61820
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
1509 S Neil St
Champaign, IL 61866
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing 

Arthur 

ARTHUR HEALTH CENTER
Operated by Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.
525 N Vine St
Arthur, IL, 61911-1130
Tel: 618-920-9484
 

Lincoln

SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-LINCOLN
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
109 3rd St
Lincoln, IL, 62656-2604
Tel: 217-735-2317
 

Mattoon

MATTOON MEDICAL CENTER - SIHF
Operated by Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.
700 Broadway Ave E Ste 39
Mattoon, IL, 61938-4662
Tel: 618-332-0694
 
LIFELINKS MENTAL HEALTH
Operated by Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.
750 Broadway Ave E
Mattoon, IL, 61938-4610
Tel: 618-332-0694
 
CARLE MATTOON ON HURST 
2512 Hurst Dr.
Mattoon, IL 61938
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Daily
  • Requirements:Individuals are required to contact the hotline COVID Hotline (217) 902-6100 for approval. Site open to Carle patients and staff and essential workers with public health approval.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-902-6100
SARAH BUSH LINCOLN 
Mattoon Walk-In Clinic
200 Dettro Drive, Mattoon IL
  • Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
  • Requirements:Call 217-238-3000 to schedule an appointment.
  • Results are uploaded in the patient portal 
  • https://www.sarahbush.org/
WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
212 S Logan Ave
Mattoon, IL 60016
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

Springfield 

SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-SANGAMON COUNTY HEALTH
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
2833 South Grand Ave E Ste 100
Springfield, IL, 62703-2175
Tel: 217-535-3102
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-SANGAMON COUNTY HEALTH MOBILE UNIT
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
2833 South Grand Ave E
Springfield, IL, 62703-2175
Tel: 217-535-3102
 
CAPITOL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
2239 E Cook St
Springfield, IL, 62703-1944
Tel: 217-788-2300
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-GIM SALVATION ARMY
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
1600 E Clear Lake Ave Ste 120
Springfield, IL, 62703-1172
Tel: 217-545-8000
 
SALVATION ARMY ADULT REHAB. CTR
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
221 N 11th St
Springfield, IL, 62703-1003
Tel: 217-788-2311
 
FAMILY GUIDANCE CENTER
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
120 N 11th St
Springfield, IL, 62703-1002
Tel: 217-788-2300
 
HELPING HANDS OF SPRINGFIELD
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
1023 E Washington St
Springfield, IL, 62703-1047
Tel: 217-788-2300
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-INTEGRATED WELLNESS CLINIC
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
710 N 8th St
Springfield, IL, 62702-6324
Tel: 217-545-8000
 
ST. JOHN'S DENTAL CLINIC
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
700 N 7th St
Springfield, IL, 62702-6352
Tel: 217-788-2300 x2380
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-SPRINGFIELD
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
520 N 4th St
Springfield, IL, 62702-5238
Tel: 217-757-8100
 
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE - GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
751 N Rutledge St Ste 1100
Springfield, IL, 62702-4968
Tel: 217-545-8000 x21775
 
COVID CLINIC -SPRINGFIELD
2501 Wabash Ave.
Springfield, IL 62704
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Accepting all patients
  • COVID Hotline: 833-552-4881
  • Languages Offered: English

covidclinic.org

HSHS MEDICAL GROUP SPRINGFIELD
1118 Legacy Pointe Drive
Springfield, IL 62711
  • Requirements:Preregistration and scheduling

https://hshsmgcovidtesting.org/

MEMORIAL RESPIRATORY CLINIC 
2950 South Sixth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Daily
  • Requirements:Patients must be symptomatic.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-588-4019
  • Languages Offered: Spanish, French, Burmese and use phone line with over 100 languages
SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE - SPRINGFIELD
520 North 4th Street
Springfield, IL 62702
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday-Friday
  • Requirements:Testing by appointment only, testing open to SIU patients only.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-545-5100
  • Languages Offered: English
SIU ABUNDANT FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER 
2525 Taylor Ave
Springfield, IL 62703
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., 1:00-4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
  • Requirements:Testing by appointment only, open to all with no symptoms required.
  • COVID Hotline: 217-545-5100
  • Languages Offered: English

https://www.siumed.edu/coronavirus

WALGREENS COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING
1155 N 9th St
Springfield, IL 62702
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Daily
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

www.walgreens.com/coronavirus   

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
1310 S 5th St
Springfield, IL 62703
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
2305 W Monroe St
Springfield, IL 62704
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

Walgreens- Free Testing Through Federal Partnership
3216 E Clear Lake Ave
Springfield, IL 62702
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
1900 W Jefferson St
Springfield, IL 62702
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
2625 Adlai Stevenson Dr
Springfield, IL 62703
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
2945 S 6th St
Springfield, IL 62703
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING 
2020 S Macarthur Blvd
Springfield, IL 62704
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
2140 N Peoria Rd
Springfield, IL 62702
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
2500 S Koke Mill Rd
Springfield, IL 62711
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online
  • Languages Offered: English and Spanish

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

Taylorville

SIU CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE-TAYLORVILLE
Operated by SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
303 E Bidwell St
Taylorville, IL, 62568-1363
Tel: 217-545-8000
 
CENTRAL COUNTIES HEALTH CENTERS - CHRISTIAN COUNTY
Operated by Central Counties Health Centers, Inc.
1141 N Cheney St
Taylorville, IL, 62568-2741
Tel: 217-788-2300

WALGREENS COVID TESTING
315 N Webster St
Taylorville, IL 61920
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Everyday
  • Requirements:Screening questionnaire and appointment must be completed online

http://www.walgreens.com/covid19testing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.