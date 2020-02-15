Decatur,Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating after a SUV crashed into the median at the underpass on Jasper Street Saturday morning.
Police tell WAND News on scene the SUV crashed at 2:54 a.m. at the Jasper Street underpass, which is a block north of Eldorado street.
Decatur police say one person was taken to the hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police and railroad employees told WAND crews the underpass will likely be closed until at least Monday.
