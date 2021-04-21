CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at a Charleston home.
The fire was at 1323 Madison Avenue. Pictures from WEIU-TV show flames on the roof of the structure and ladders propped up on the side of the home.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News is working to learn more.
