DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple fire departments were on scene a house fire on Route 121 near the Macon County Fairgrounds Monday morning.
Hickory Point, Argenta and Warrensburg fire were on scene working to put the fire out.
The home is located on Route 121 just west of Westlawn Avenue.
Fire officials tell WAND News, the fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the chimney area of the home and caused heavy smoke and fire on the roof.
No injuries were reported.
Route 121 was closed westbound as crews work the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.