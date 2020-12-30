(WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are looking for information about an armed robbery on Christmas Eve.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, at approximately 2:08 a.m. a Lincoln Yellow Cab driver was held at gunpoint by a passenger.
The passenger is believed to be a 19-20-year-old dark-skinned male, around 5'10" tall and weighing 160lbs.
He was said to be wearing a red skull cap, black jacket, and red hat with short hair.
The passenger was traveling from the 2200 block of Saratoga to 1831 Pope St.
Once they arrived at the destination, the passenger cocked a handgun and demanded the driver's money.
After the robbery, the suspect fled south on foot.
If you have any information about this Armed Robbery, you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
