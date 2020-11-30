DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare will start a new drive-thru clinic on Tuesday, December 1st and will offer COVID-19 testing on site.
Crossing Healthcare originally did testing at the Decatur Civic Center but that has since been operated by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Once available, the drive-thru clinic will be utilized to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.
The drive-thru testing facility is at 990 North Water Street and is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until noon and is subject to change to best meet the community's needs. The Crossing drive-thru can be access by tuning onto King Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Testing is offered at no cost, however patients are asked to provide health insurance information. Patients are encouraged to register online for an appointment timeframe, Crossing Healthcare says it will help lessen wait times. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting crossinghealthcare.org/covid19. The facility says every effort will be made to complete testing within 30 minutes of arrival.
Crossing Healthcare is a federally designated community health center, and part of a network of more than 1,400 federally funded health centers across the United States providing comprehensive primary care, behavioral healthcare, substance use treatment and dental care to more than 29 million primarily low-income and uninsured people in the United States each year. Crossing Healthcare serves just under 20,000 people in Decatur and Macon County annually. As a community health center, Crossing Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. Crossing offers a sliding fee schedule that is based on income for people who are uninsured or under insured.
