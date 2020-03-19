DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker mandated that all restaurants statewide shut down dining services as of 9 p.m. Monday, due to COVID-19.
To help restaurants stay afloat during the closure, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is distributing "curbside pickup" signs to local restaurants that offer it.
The mandated closure has made things tough on some Central Illinois restaurants, like Coney McKane's American Eatery in Decatur.
"We have had to cut the staff back drastically," said the restaurant's owner, Lea Stukins. "Our business is down 75% easily."
Illinois restaurants must now survive by offering drive-through, delivery, and pick-up options only, which the chamber advises citizens to use.
"This is a time that we step up and we support our local business, especially our small business," said Mirinda Rothrock, President, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Because it may not be clear where food pick-up is available in Decatur, the chamber is distributing construction posts and signage to restaurants that offer it. This tells customers where they can get curbside pick-up, and gives them a designated place to park when picking up their food.
"The Chamber showed up with the sign, the bigger pylon and the sign today, which has been wonderful," Stukins said, "because people know now exactly where to pull up, instead of wondering if they're in the right place."
It's a solution the chamber says makes the whole process easier.
"It's quick, it's easy, it's convenient," Rothrock said. "You can call our local restaurants. You can make that purchase over the phone... You tell them when you're placing your order, what kind of car you drive. It comes out, delivers right there to your window."
Any Decatur restaurant or small business who wants the signs delivered to them can contact the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.