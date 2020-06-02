DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center said their shelter was broken into on Monday night.
According to the shelter the building was vandalized and dogs were let out of their kennels and one of their dogs was stolen. The rescue said they'be alerted police and they are trying to find out who did this.
The shelter is hoping someone recognizes the dog so they can make sure he is safe.
"It's so sad that someone would do this and take time and resources away from what really matters...Our animals. We will fix the damages, recover from feeling so violated and come back stronger as a team, shelter and community working together for one cause .. Saving lives. It could have been so much worse and I'm thankful for knowing that all the animals are safe and unharmed and we will find the dog that's missing," the shelter said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250.
