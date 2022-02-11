CHICAGO (WAND) - A Danville man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Lamont Davis, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 106 years in prison by Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Charles C. Hall. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm, home invasion while armed with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
On Nov. 10, 2019, Davis and two other armed men went into an apartment on Hazel Street in Danville. A person named Jaleel Jones in the residence was shot in the hip but was able to escape. Jones' brother, Justin Daubaris, entered the apartment to confront the suspects after hearing gunshots. He was shot in the back three times and died.
Davis was charged in October 2021 by the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
"Yesterday’s sentence clearly sends a strong message to our community that gun violence and senseless execution style killings will not be tolerated,” said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “Thank you to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their dedication in fighting violent crime. Our continued partnership in battling violent crime has been an asset to our community.”
“I appreciate the partnership of the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office in working to stem the tide of gun violence and their support in helping to ensure that individuals who perpetuate violent crimes like this are held accountable,” Raoul said. “While nothing can make up for the loss that Justin Daubaris’ family and friends suffered, I hope this sentence brings them some peace.”
