DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man, Charles Edward Nix, has finally been laid to rest, after dying 77 years ago.
After Nix's death, his parents worked to find his body, but it was declared non-recoverable. That didn't stop the parents from looking.
76 years later, Nix's remains were identified thanks to advancements in DNA technology.
His great-niece and great-nephew will be there to lay his remains at the Arlington National Cemetery.
When the The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency contacted the family, they had a variety of materials for the family to see, including past messages of family trying to find his remains, and letters detailing what happened in the attack that killed Charles.