DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who shot at a house in 2019 could face up to life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty.
Alvin Beasley, 36, was convicted on Sept. 22, a Monday press release from prosecutors said. Authorities said they presented evidence at trial showing Beasiley possessed a firearm on May 23, 2019.
Danville police responded that day to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of May St. They found a residence had been shot at several times, and a witness saw a car with a distinctive hood flee the scene.
Responding officers stopped the car after they saw a gun thrown out of its window. Beasley and a passenger were found inside.
Prosecutors said they were able to prove Beasley had a romantic connection with the occupant of the house he shot at.
Beasley testified in his own defense at trial and admitted to shooting up the residence. He maintained he wasn't guilty of the offense charged and tried to convince the jury he used a different firearm than the one police recovered to commit the crime.
According to prosecutors, Beasley faces statutory penalties of 15 years to life behind bars due to prior convictions. His conviction was for a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
"This trial shows that the United States Attorney's Office, working closely with our state and local partners, will continue to prosecute those who endanger our community by illegally possessing and using firearms," said Acting United States Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. "A small part of the population is causing the violence problem and targeted prosecutions are an important part of the solution."
The investigation in this case was done by the Danville Police Department, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Illinois State Police.
Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2022.
