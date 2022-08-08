WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) announced on Monday that the City of Springfield will receive a $19,800,000 federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
The RAISE grant, formerly known as BUILD and TIGER grants, given by the U.S. Department of Transportation is for the next phase of the Springfield Rail Project.
Officials say the project will construct a new railroad grade separation overpass at North Grand Avenue over the Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland rail lines.
The project looks to eliminate at-grade rail crossings and reduce delay-inducing congestion, to provide safer passage through the city.
The improvements will greatly enhance the safety and mobility for residents and students in northern and eastern Springfield, and allow for faster response times for first responders including ambulance, fire, and police.
“This is a major step towards completing the transformative Springfield Rail Improvements Project that I have been proud to advocate for over the last decade," said Rep. Davis. "Springfield residents will have a safer, better drive and the goods we rely on will be able to make a smooth transit through town. Congressman LaHood and I have been strong advocates on behalf of the City in their pursuit of this grant. Congratulations to the citizens of Springfield."
“The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is a key economic driver that creates jobs and further economic opportunity in the greater Springfield community,” said Rep. LaHood. “Since being elected to Congress, I have proudly partnered with Congressman Rodney Davis to support the City of Springfield and this rail improvements project. This award will not only support job growth for the community, it will also enhance public safety and improve traffic flow in downtown Springfield.”
