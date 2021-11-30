TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Congressman Rodney Davis announces he is running for re-election to Congress in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional district.
Davis, a Republican and Taylorville resident, is now the only incumbent member of Congress who resides in this district following the Congressional redistricting process.
“My family and I are excited to announce that I am running for re-election to Congress,” said Rodney Davis. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus.”
“Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams,” Rodney continued. “Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their massive failures. I look forward to campaigning hard and earning every vote in this district over the next year.”
Davis was first elected to Congress in 2012 to represent the current 13th Congressional District and has since been re-elected five times.
He serves on the House Agriculture, Transportation & Infrastructure, and Administration Committees and is a leading Republican voice for farmers and rural communities, creating jobs, fighting for working families, and promoting confidence in our elections. Davis is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.
In previous campaigns for Congress, Davis has been endorsed by the Illinois Farm Bureau, the National Rifle Association, pro-life advocates, small businesses, labor organizations, and many others. In 2020, he served as an Illinois Co-Chair of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
The new 15th Congressional District encompasses 35 counties across mid-Illinois, bordering Missouri, Iowa, and Indiana.
"Karen and I wholeheartedly endorse Rodney Davis for re-election to Illinois' new 15th District. While the boundaries are new, Rodney knows this area well. He is a trusted and respected leader on rebuilding our roads and bridges, on farming and the needs of small businesses, and advocating for working families. Rodney knows us, and we know him." - former Congressman John Shimkus, IL-15
“Rodney Davis is a great friend, and I’m proud to support his re-election to Congress. We’ve worked together frequently to help the people we serve, including working with President Trump to pass the Republican tax cuts. Rodney is a strong conservative who is committed to making Washington work for Illinois families, and I know he will represent central and west central Illinois well.” - Congressman Darin LaHood, IL-18
