SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The deadline for small non-profits to apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program is March 31.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less.
The funds come from filing the fees non-profits pay when incorporating in Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.
“We know that this pandemic has inflicted financial harm across our country, including many non-profits,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “This is an opportunity for us to help these small non-profits serving in their communities when they need it most.”
For this grant cycle, up to $250,000 is available to be split between 10 non-profits that provide food, housing, workforce, and economic development programs.
Each organization is eligible to receive up to $25,000.
Since the program began in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund has awarded close to $3 million to 134 non-profit organizations.
All awardees are selected by an 11-member board, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
Applications will be accepted through March 31 for this first cycle.
The second cycle runs from July 1 – September 30, 2021.
To apply, visit ilcharitabletrust.com or contact the treasurer’s office at (217) 836-4590.
