EFFINGHAM, ill. (WAND) - Troopers are investigating after a man's body was discovered in rural Clay County.
Investigations said the Clay County Sheriff's Office requested the help of Illinois State Police Division of Criminal investigation (DCI) Zone 8 on Aug. 15 for a death investigation at 13832 First Avenue in Mason. They said Edgwood man Austin D. Woods, 29, was found dead on a farm road in rural Clay County.
Zone 8 and ISP Crime Scene Investigators responded.
An autopsy on Woods was performed Sunday at the Clay County Hospital.
The investigation is open and ongoing. Authorities have not released any additional information.
