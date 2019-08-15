CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman ended up in a hospital after debris hit their car, troopers said.
According to state police, metal debris hit a 2007 Toyota Prius at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on I-57 southbound in the Pesotum area (mile post 219). The debris damaged the windshield and a passenger side window of the car, troopers said.
Cambridge, Minn., woman Lyndy L. Burch, 49, had minor injuries and went to a hospital. She was the only person hurt.
Troopers said there were two infants at or lower than the age of 1 in the car.