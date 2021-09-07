DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur-area church is encouraging members to take part in service activities for "God's Work. Our Hands." Day on Sept. 12.
Upcoming service activities offered by the First Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 W. Decatur St.) in support of the day include the following:
1. Donate money to buy a gift card from JOANN Fabrics, with the cards being used to buy fabric for quilters to continue their mission. FELC quilters have made 115 quilts in 2021 and assembled 110 personal care hygiene/school kits, which organizers said will be sent to another country through the Lutheran World Relief organization.
2. Buy a laundry detergent pod package and bring it to the church by Sept. 12. The church said laundry pods are one of the most requested items by AMELCA clients. Each week, clients get a bag of food items to help sustain their families, and also receive toiletries and hygiene items at different times.
3. Buy either $5 or $10 gift cards to a Millikin campus-area eatery (Subway, Jimmy John's, University Dogs) to help Millikin students who need the Millikin Big Blue Pantry.
4. Help support a service project for Dove, Inc., which needs help sprucing up the garden/entry areas. Volunteers can trim shrubs, pull weeds and plant fall flowers. A community blood drive sponsored by the Dove "Day of Remembrance" is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at FELC.
Church organizers said in a release the work done at FELC happens on more than just one day. They said serving others is part of the church mission to "Pray Constantly, Serve Joyfully, Tell the Story." Projects are recognized on Sept. 12.
The release said "God's Work. Our Hands." is a day to "celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America - one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor."
