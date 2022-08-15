DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a weekend of several shootings, Decatur city officials are looking for ways to address gun violence.
Decatur city Councilman David Horn told WAND in an interview earlier this month that firearms are now the leading cause of death in children under the age of 17. He says the trends the area is seeing are worrisome.
"Gun violence is down 25% compared to last year year to date, but it is 65% greater than it was 5 years ago," said Horn. "The city should consider declaring gun violence an public health crisis so we can act with a greater sense of urgency. "
Horn believes that city council should collaborate with organizations focused on reducing gun violence. He says law enforcement, the city, and these organizations can work together to create a plan to lower firearm incidents.
Decatur city Councilman Chuck Khule says this is a national issue. He says local officials across the country are all concerned about increasing gun violence.
"It's just a societal problem in our country," said Khule. "It's not just here, it's going on everywhere. And everybody I speak to everybody's having the same problems. In central Illinois, there's violence in all the cities around us."
Khule says Decatur city council does not currently have any plans to address gun violence in the area. HE said they have been collaborating with the Decatur Police Department to make sure they can do their jobs.
"We've done a lot for the police department, we've put neighborhood cameras in, we've done everything we can to fund them," said Horn. "Matter of fact, the chief of police came to one of our city council meetings recently and told the city council that we've done everything we can that he's asked us."
Horn said if any members of the public have ideas on how to address gun concerns, they should speak with city council. He also said that the city was prepared to support any new organizations addressing the issue, especially those focused on teens and young adults.
