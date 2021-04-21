DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Gun violence in Decatur and Macon County is a major problem, and a group working to restore, renew and reinvest in the community has put itself on the front lines of combating crime.
“I watched people themselves in situations that could potentially affect their life,” Dr. Jarmese Sherrod, a facilitator with Young Leaders in Action, said after riding along with a Decatur Police officer. “We don't even know. A split second and a wrong decision could put us in a negative situation."
Sherrod, wanting to learn what the streets of Decatur were like, spent a night riding along with police. She said what she witnessed was eye-opening. During her ride along, a traffic stop ended with shots fired. One person in the car accidentally shot themselves in the leg, leaving officers to make a split-second decision.
"Having to see it up close and personal, as far as the young man being shot, and the blood all over his pants was the first thing, is are you okay,” Sherrod said.
During the traffic stop and shooting incident, Decatur police found two illegal guns in the car taking them off the streets. Decatur police said they are getting little to no cooperation from those who have information about crimes.
"Quit being hardheaded,” Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said. “Change the culture and let’s talk to us."
Chief Getz said fewer people are cooperating with investigators which is why he believes actions such as those of Dr. Sherrod can make a difference.
"Community members that have some influence in this city and see what our officers do on a daily basis, I think it is important,” Getz said.
Dr. Sherrod has met with all but one police chief in central Illinois to discuss violence prevention.
In the last two years, Getz said the number of homicide arrests is up about 65%. The violence prevention program Young Leaders in Action is holding is being paid for through grants provided by the governor's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.