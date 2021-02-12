DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2120 N Lowber early Friday morning.
After arriving on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire, sparking, and smoke coming from the back of the building and quickly worked to put it out.
Meanwhile, additional crews on scene performed a search of the house and determined the house was unoccupied and under renovation.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and extinguished it in under an hour.
Crews spent a considerable amount of time opening walls and ceilings to expose fire spread within the residence and finally were able to clear the scene by 2:30 a.m.
It's estimated $5,000 worth of damage as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the case remains under investigation.
