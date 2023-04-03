DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur city leaders voted to raise water rates and crack down on customers who don't pay their water bills.
"The cost of water and sewer installations is almost 3 times what the consumer price index is," City Mangager Scot Wrighton told city council Monday night.
As inflation is driving up costs for everything from the chemicals needed to treat water, to the construction costs for infrastructure projects, the council voted to increase water rates by 6%.
"Because if we don't, our water rates will face a much more rapid increase at a rapid time and we won't be able to make the investment in our capitol infrastructure," Wrighton explained.
This raise, combined with the sewer rate increase last month will have homeowners paying about $2 more per month and businesses an average of $13 more per month.
"Now there's 5,000 families who are rent distressed- that's about 10,000 people right now," Councilman David Horn said, concerned about raising costs for renters.
Others on council agreed, raising bills even a few dollars may be too much for the thousands already struggling to pay their bills.
"I think we're going to put some individuals who are less able to afford things, into a bind, with such an increase," Councilman Dennis Cooper added.
Renters and homeowners who don't pay their water bill will also now be required to put down a deposit to get new water service.
"The current city water policy allows tenants to establish water service in their name, rack up the bill, and simply walk away," Heather Wiegand, President of the Decatur Landlords Association, told the council Monday.
Landlords are often stuck with the bill. They said this new plan will offer a buffer for delinquent customers who jump properties.
"I mean, I've paid as much as $300 but I keep a pretty close eye on all of our properties and I know when they're starting to rack up or getting close to eviction," Wiegand explained.
The $100 deposit would be used to cover any unpaid bills after a tenant or homeowner leaves and has their water turned off.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
