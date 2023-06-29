DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Park District is asking for the public's assistance to help with clean up after severe weather made its way through Decatur.
The Park District posted to Facebook stating Thursday's storms caused significant tree damage in many of the areas neighborhood parks.
The District is asking the public to give the park maintenance crews time and space for the remainder of the day Thursday, to assess the damage and make the parks and trails safe again.
Anyone willing to help in clean up efforts they cans help by picking up sticks and simply placing them next to the base of any tree.
