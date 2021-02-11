DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library is offering additional services to help with filing taxes, starting Monday, Feb. 8.
Services include free online filing of State and Federal income tax forms for both families with $50,000 or less in total income and individuals with $25,000 or less in total income.
Services are made available by appointment only.
Scheduling begins Monday, Feb. 8, to set up tax appointments for dates starting Thursday, Feb. 18.
Appointments will be scheduled according to age group and can be made by calling the Library at 217-424-6381.
- February 18-27 Appointments for patrons 30 years old and under
- March 1-13 Appointments for patrons 30-50 years old
- March 25-April 1 Appointments for patrons 50 years and over
*Times and dates of services may vary or even be canceled due to bad weather, staff availability, or other unforeseen circumstances.
Appointments may be limited depending on the day.
- Limit of 20 people on Thursday nights 4:00pm-7:30pm
- Limit of 40 people on Saturdays 9:00am-2:00pm
What to bring:
- All W-2s, W2G, and 1099s for the year(s) you want to file.
- Social security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) for all family members.
- A valid (NOT EXPIRED) photo identification for all family members.
- Copies of last year's State and Federal tax returns.
- Proof of bank account number and routing number (if you choose direct deposit for your refund).
- Total amount paid for day care and the necessary ID numbers.
- Property tax bill.
- Amount spent on college expenses.
Students of Millikin University provide these services with the help of the Decatur Public Library.
If you have questions about your tax returns, please call the Internal Revenue Service at 1-800-829-1040.
