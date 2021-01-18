DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department tallied nearly 500 violent crime reports in 2020.
According to the year-to-date crime statistics on the department's website, the department made 489 violent crime reports in 2020. Of those, 13 were homicides.
Violent crimes also include rape, robbery, aggravated assault and battery.
Pain 2 Peace Founder and CEO Thelma Sutton has worked alongside gun violence victims and their families. She said it's saddening to see the number of people who have died because of guns.
"I want to keep these victims' names alive and continue to work on solutions so that this doesn't happen again," Sutton said.
Sutton said she is working with city leaders and leaders within the community to help curb the gun violence. Pain 2 Peace is working to host an event in February. Details on a time and date have not been released.
