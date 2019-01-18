DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — People love Rose Brown because Rose Brown hates litter.
"[She's] always out in the community," said Emily Faught. "[She's] very friendly."
Faught interacts with Brown each day at Decatur Manor. Faught is a case worker, making sure residents like Brown have everything they need.
Decatur Manor provides a refuge for people battling mental illness or substance abuse.
Despite the warmth of the manor, Brown heads outside each day into the cold to pick up trash — a move that gained the attention of the Beautify Decatur Coalition.
"We encourage everybody to be like her and to be civic minded," said coalition co-chair Jill Davis. "This is our planet. This is our world. This is our city."
