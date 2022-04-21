THOMASBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A person was shot when armed suspects forced their way into a Thomasboro home, authorities said.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 1:13 a.m. Thursday to the 700 block of Ackerman Drive for a report of a home invasion that just happened A person had called 911 to report three unknown people forcing entry to the home, showing firearms and firing gunshots while inside.
A 22-year-old man was hit by gunfire.
The suspects left on foot and were gone before deputies arrived on the scene. Authorities described them as wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.
The victim went to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Champaign County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (217)384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers can also be reached by submitting an online tip here or using the P3 Tips mobile app.
