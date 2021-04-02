MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for possessing 22 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle, Morgan County deputies said.
Deputies stopped Cid Robinson, 47, Thursday afternoon on I-72 near the Jacksonville exit. He has speeding and violating Scott's Law before deputies pulled him over, authorities said.
They said he began acting suspiciously, leading to law enforcement determining probable cause to search the Chevrolet Spark.
The cocaine was determined to have an estimated street value of over $1 million, per authorities.
The suspect faces possession of a controlled substance and trafficking charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.