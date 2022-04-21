DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A scammer had a woman's exact social security number on hand when they reached out to her, DeWitt County authorities said.
Deputies said the victim was contacted by a scammer who claimed to be law enforcement. The scammer said her Amazon account was used to buy drugs and had been frozen. They told her a warrant was out for her arrest.
The resident felt something was off and called the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office.
"We felt this was a perfect time to remind everyone that: If you receive a phone call from an organization which you have affiliation and they ask for personal information, hang up and call the number you have for that organization," deputies said. "Do not call the number that is on your caller ID or the number that the person on the phone has given you, but the number that is on the internet or on your bill. This assures that you have a legitimate customer service rep and not a scammer."
If anyone has questions about a scam, deputies said to call (217)935-9507.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.