SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office reported finding shell casings after two people shot at each other in Springfield.
Deputies responded at 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Forrest Ave.
Authorities said one of the people involved was in a vehicle, which they found nearby and unoccupied. They could not find this person. The said the second person, who was outside of aa residence in the 900 block of Forrest, fled the area before deputies arrived.
Multiple shell casings were in the area. Deputies arrived and are conducting an investigation. Authorities said two houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire.
There were no injuries reported.
Deputies are conducting interviews and trying to develop suspects. Anyone with information should call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at (217)753-6666 or Crime Stoppers.
