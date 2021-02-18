GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - Two teenage victims suffered life-threatening wounds in a Sangamon County shooting, deputies said.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a call at 2:02 p.m. Thursday of a shooting in the 2200 block of Enterprise St. in Grandview. Authorities responded and found a dark-colored vehicle in a ditch. Two 17-year-old victims were in the vehicle with gunshot victims.
The victims were taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old suspect, who deputies reported finding behind a nearby residence, is in custody.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation at the request of Grandview police. Authorities secured the scene and turned it over to the Investigations Division for processing.
Detectives were processing the crime scene Thursday night and conducting interviews of the suspect, witnesses and neighbors. The investigation is ongoing.
