Deputy stabbed, inmate shot at Vermilion Co. Courthouse

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County Sheriff's deputy and an inmate have been hospitalized after a stabbing and shooting at the Vermilion County Courthouse.
According to a release from the sheriff's department, a deputy was moving an inmate between holding cells around 10:06 a.m. After opening the door of the cell, an inmate attacked the deputy and stabbed him in the face multiple times.
The deputy then discharged his gun and struck the inmate.
I just spoke to a man who heard the incident at the Verm. Co. Courthouse go down. He said he initially thought it sounded like someone banging on a desk. @wandtvnews— Lacey Clifton (@LClifNews) August 23, 2019
The man was hear for court. He said he watched officers emerge from a small room with guns drawn telling him to get out of the way. He recalled that folks inside the courthouse were put on lockdown. @wandtvnews— Lacey Clifton (@LClifNews) August 23, 2019
Both were taken to an area hospital.
Three squad cars have been located at OSF HealthCare. Stay with @LClifNews and @TristanOnCamera as we continue to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NfkWw2detH— Kenya Ramírez (@kramireztv) August 23, 2019
The News Gazette reports the deputy was taken out of the courthouse with paper towels on his head.
There is no word yet on their conditions.
Employees and patrons at the courthouse described hiding under desks, locking doors, and turning lights off as they heard someone had been shot, the News Gazette said.
At 12:45 Illinois State Police had arrived on scene. The sheriff's department said they are investigating at this time.
