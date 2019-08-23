You are the owner of this article.
Deputy stabbed, inmate shot at Vermilion Co. Courthouse

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County Sheriff's deputy and an inmate have been hospitalized after a stabbing and shooting at the Vermilion County Courthouse. 

According to a release from the sheriff's department, a deputy was moving an inmate between holding cells around 10:06 a.m. After opening the door of the cell, an inmate attacked the deputy and stabbed him in the face multiple times. 

The deputy then discharged his gun and struck the inmate. 

Both were taken to an area hospital.

The News Gazette reports the deputy was taken out of the courthouse with paper towels on his head.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Employees and patrons at the courthouse described hiding under desks, locking doors, and turning lights off as they heard someone had been shot, the News Gazette said.

At 12:45 Illinois State Police had arrived on scene. The sheriff's department said they are investigating at this time. 

WAND News has crews are on the scene and will bring you updates on-air and online.

