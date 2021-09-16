SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The desk where President Abraham Lincoln wrote his first inaugural address can now be seen in a Springfield exhibit.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum acquired the desk for the display after it was restored to be as authentic as possible - even down to the same style of nails that were used in the 1850's!
According to the museum's director, some of the most interesting and important writings from Lincoln's lifetime are highlighted in the display.
"We think about his words and the things that he spoke or said, but we often forget that, you know, he wrote these things," said ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt. "He grabbed a simple tool, like a pen and a piece of paper, to write out something that, of course, was so important - his inaugural address."
The desk and letter exhibit are in the library building of the museum.
