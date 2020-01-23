DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DeWitt County patrol car was hit in a Thursday night crash, according to deputies.
It happened in the area of IL Route 54 and Tunbridge Hill Road and involved two vehicles. The sheriff's office said the deputies were out of the vehicle when the accident happened and got away from the patrol car before it was hit.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt either.
"Please use caution this evening when driving as roads are slick and hazardous," deputies said on Facebook. "Also when approaching emergency vehicles please slow down."